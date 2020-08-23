Justin Michael Cox February 19, 1992 - July 26, 2020 Justin Michael Cox was born February 19,1992 in Stockton CA and went to be with our heavenly Father on July 26, 2020. Justin graduated from Lincoln High School in 2010 and then went on to earn his clinical medical assistant certification from Boston Reed College. Justin was baptized and accepted Jesus as his savior in September of 2018. He said it was the best day of the rest of his life. He was our miracle child, had the best sense of humor and was our every day light. He taught us so much about real love, empathy, patience and how the will to change can overcome anything. Justin loved being with his family, hanging out with friends, camping, music, his dogs and helping others. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Justin is survived by his parents, Michael and Sheree Cox, Brother, Scott Frenette(Gina Frenette), Sister, Natalie Cox, Grandparents, Larry and Wanda Cox, Grandparents Gary and Shirley Roberson and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held for Justin at a later arranged date. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to "For His Children" in Ecuador or the Stockton Chapter of NAMI.



