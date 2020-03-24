|
Justino Arrien Mar. 11, 1940 - Mar. 14, 2020 Justino passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was a life long resident of Stockton. Born in Gernika, Spain. Son of Leon Arrien Etxebarrieta Maria Milagros Antonia Fernandez y Bengoa. He moved to the US in early 1960's. He worked many years at American Molding and also reconstructed homes. He married Margaret Rebecca Benites and had two children, daughter, Maryhelen and son, Justino Jr. He was a very proud hardworking man, who loved family gatherings and had a passion for cooking Basque dishes. Some hobbies of his were watching La Liga Athletic Bilbao soccer, wine making, fishing, hunting and gardening. Justino's beloved wife passed in 2001. Survived by daughter, Maryhelen Arrien; son, Justino Arrien Jr.; daughter-in-law, Joann Nunez; and grandchildren, Ayva Faye Arrien and Justino Donaldo Arrien all of Stockton. Services will be held at Lodi Memorial Funeral home Friday March 27, 2020 at 10am, but due to the Coronavirus there is an attendance limit being enforced. Will be laid to rest at Lodi Cemetery, 5750 E Pine St, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Mar. 24, 2020