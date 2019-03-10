|
|
Kathe K. Logemann "Super Centenarian" Dec. 15, 1907 - Feb. 19, 2019
Kathe "Katie" Logemann,
beloved mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, Aunt and dear friend of many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at the age of 111 in Lodi, Calif.
One of seven siblings, Katie was born on Dec. 15, 1907 in Lintel, Northern Germany. After her marriage to Dick Logemann in 1930, she immigrated to
Nebraska where her husband had started his farming career. In December of 1940, they were encouraged to move to the Stockton Delta because of the good weather and soil. They
began farming on Jones Tract, then in later years purchased a ranch on Woodward and
Robert's Island.
Katie loved her family and friends, was a hard worker, loved music and working in her beautiful, renowned rose garden. They traveled extensively and after retirement they spent the winter months down South at the Fountain of Youth Spa. Katie led the water aerobics class for 25 years and participated until the age of 103. She was the member of the Farm
Bureau, Hermann Sons and The Fidelity Club. She also
volunteered at the Stockton
Center for the Blind.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband Dick, daughter
Wilma Schulenburg and her siblings. Survived by her loving son Richard Logemann, grandchildren Kathe Marker, Joe Lonero (Michelle), Melinda Mullins (Dennis), Melissa McIlrath (Dan), Rick Logemann (Pam), 10 great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren. Also survived by many
nieces and nephews here and abroad.
Katie's legacy will live on through her family and friends, she will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Friends and loved ones are
invited to celebrate Katie's
abundant, long life on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 444 N. American St., Stockton, Calif.
A reception in the Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the service. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers,
you may donate to the .
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019