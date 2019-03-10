Home

POWERED BY

Kathe K. Logemann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathe K. Logemann Obituary
Kathe K. Logemann "Super Centenarian" Dec. 15, 1907 - Feb. 19, 2019

Kathe "Katie" Logemann,

beloved mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, Aunt and dear friend of many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at the age of 111 in Lodi, Calif.

One of seven siblings, Katie was born on Dec. 15, 1907 in Lintel, Northern Germany. After her marriage to Dick Logemann in 1930, she immigrated to

Nebraska where her husband had started his farming career. In December of 1940, they were encouraged to move to the Stockton Delta because of the good weather and soil. They

began farming on Jones Tract, then in later years purchased a ranch on Woodward and

Robert's Island.

Katie loved her family and friends, was a hard worker, loved music and working in her beautiful, renowned rose garden. They traveled extensively and after retirement they spent the winter months down South at the Fountain of Youth Spa. Katie led the water aerobics class for 25 years and participated until the age of 103. She was the member of the Farm

Bureau, Hermann Sons and The Fidelity Club. She also

volunteered at the Stockton

Center for the Blind.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband Dick, daughter

Wilma Schulenburg and her siblings. Survived by her loving son Richard Logemann, grandchildren Kathe Marker, Joe Lonero (Michelle), Melinda Mullins (Dennis), Melissa McIlrath (Dan), Rick Logemann (Pam), 10 great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren. Also survived by many

nieces and nephews here and abroad.

Katie's legacy will live on through her family and friends, she will be deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

Friends and loved ones are

invited to celebrate Katie's

abundant, long life on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church 444 N. American St., Stockton, Calif.

A reception in the Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the service. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers,

you may donate to the .
logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.