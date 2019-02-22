Home

Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265

Katherine Ann Mangili

Katherine Ann Mangili Obituary
Katherine Ann Mangili

1946 - 2019

Katherine Ann Mangili, the daughter of Ciro and Ethel DiMercurcio, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the age of 72 in Stockton. She was preceded in death by her late husband Richard Mangili and grandson Michael Mangili. She is survived by her brother Gary DiMercurio

(Beverly) and her three children, Rick Mangili Jr., Doug Mangili (Becky), and Julianne Mangili. Numerous grandchildren Drew (Valerie), Matthew, Katie (Nikko), Jessica, Gina, Joshua, Ethan, and Natalia and her great grandchildren, Melody,

Isabella, and Luke and many nieces and nephews.

She retired from Head Start after 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family,

listening to her favorite artist, Elvis, and collecting dolls.

Funeral services will be at the Chapel of the Palms in Stockton on Tuesday February 26 at 11:00 with burial following at Cherokee Memorial Park.

Reception to follow at the

Stockton Ball Room.
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019
