Katherine (Kay) Chiarchianis October 4, 1931 August 9, 2020 Kay was born in Escondido, CA, to Greek immigrant parents Tom and Angeliki (Angie) Huntalas. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood growing up on her family's avocado and citrus ranch in Vista with her two sisters, Helen and Bella along with her beloved Theo Nick, Thea Bessie and cousins Annie, Bill and Ted. As a child, Kay's first language was Greek. She took pride in her heritage mastering both the reading and writing of the Greek language and maintained her fluency thorough her life. Kay graduated from Vista High School and then attended dental assistant school in San Francisco. Upon completing her studies, Kay moved back to Vista and promptly went to work for a local dentist. Never one to be idled, Kay also worked for San Diego Gas & Electric. At an engagement party in Tehachapi, CA, on a chance encounter, Kay met her future husband-to-be, Nick Chiarchianis. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in 1954 and she relocated to Stockton, CA. Kay settled into life in Stockton immersing herself in the Greek community and was a life-long active member of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, The Daughters of Penelope and St. Basil Philoptochos Society. In addition to being a mother to her 2 boys ,Tom and Steve, Kay held several jobs through the years with PG&E, St. Joseph's Hospital & Dameron Hospital, but the job she took the most pride in was being a YiaYia (Grandmother) to Isabella. Kay had a zest for life and loved nothing more than attending a social event where she could see her friends, family and have an opportunity to meet more even people. She was known among her group for her flair for fashion always dressed to the hilt for events. Kay is survived by her husband of 66 years Nick, sons Tom (Deana), Steve (Jodie), granddaughter Isabella, nieces and numerous cousins. A special thank you to the staff at La Salette Health & Rehab/Fulton Gardens for the care they provided to Kay. A private service will be held on Thursday, August 20. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DOP/Sparta Chapter #18 send to 1223 Pyrenees Court, Tracy, CA 95304 c/o Kay Chiarchianis.



