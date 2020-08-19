Katherine (Kathy) Lee Erickson April 18, 1948 - June 9, 2020 Katherine (Kathy) Lee Erickson, age 72, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on June 9, 2020. Kathy was born to Glenn and Rosemary Erickson on April 18, 1948 in Richmond, California. She attended St. Mary's High school where she was a song leader and involved in many clubs. After graduating in 1966, she went on to later obtain her bachelor's degree from Humphrey's University. Kathy traveled the world for several years before settling down to start a family. She worked as a property manager for over 20 years before retiring which ultimately enabled her to spend more time with her grandchildren. Kathy loved working in her garden, camping at Silver Lake, volunteering at the Pregnancy Help Center and most of all, being with her family. Kathy was known for her selflessness, her caring and loving disposition and her immense love for the Lord. She always put everyone before herself. Kathy was irreplaceable and will be missed tremendously. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert; their children, Angie Martin (James), William Thiercof; her grandchildren Ryder and Ava; her siblings, Maureen Erickson and Jim (Joanie) Erickson as well as many nieces and nephews who were greatly loved. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."



