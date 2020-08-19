1/1
Katherine Lee (Kathy) Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine (Kathy) Lee Erickson April 18, 1948 - June 9, 2020 Katherine (Kathy) Lee Erickson, age 72, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on June 9, 2020. Kathy was born to Glenn and Rosemary Erickson on April 18, 1948 in Richmond, California. She attended St. Mary's High school where she was a song leader and involved in many clubs. After graduating in 1966, she went on to later obtain her bachelor's degree from Humphrey's University. Kathy traveled the world for several years before settling down to start a family. She worked as a property manager for over 20 years before retiring which ultimately enabled her to spend more time with her grandchildren. Kathy loved working in her garden, camping at Silver Lake, volunteering at the Pregnancy Help Center and most of all, being with her family. Kathy was known for her selflessness, her caring and loving disposition and her immense love for the Lord. She always put everyone before herself. Kathy was irreplaceable and will be missed tremendously. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert; their children, Angie Martin (James), William Thiercof; her grandchildren Ryder and Ava; her siblings, Maureen Erickson and Jim (Joanie) Erickson as well as many nieces and nephews who were greatly loved. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved