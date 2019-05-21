|
|
Kathleen Agnes
(Neville) Rizzo
Aug. 19, 1947 - May 18, 2019
Kathleen Agnes (Neville) Rizzo, 71, passed on May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, CA. Born, August 19,1947 in Honolulu, HI as the middle
sibling to her surviving siblings Gerry and Rick. She would spend her days with her siblings and lifelong friend DeeDee,
enjoying island life. She was
adventurous, fearless and an avid traveler, who made some of her early best friends while
living in Italy (Patrizia and Nicole) and her travels brought her back to the States where she met her husband, Joe, and raised her children Joey and Nicole in Stockton. Her final days were spent with her best friends (Elsa, Gayle and Bobbi) whom she treasured dearly as sisters and could not have
survived as long without. She was funny and sarcastic and
always lighting up a room with her laughter and wit. Her
accomplishments would fill this entire newspaper, but she will be remembered as a selfless, positive and loving woman and her legacy of kindness will live on through her friends and
family and 2 grandchildren Joey and Matthew. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 1 pm at Mayfair
Christian Church, 5 W. Swain Rd., Stockton, CA for anyone that would like to come
remember, laugh, and share her wonderful spirit. Those who wish to send flowers, she loved yellow roses and Hawaiian leis. For any donations or questions, please contact her daughter Nicole at Nicole.t.rizzo@gmail.com
Published in The Record on May 21, 2019