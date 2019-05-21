Home

Kathleen Agnes (Neville) Rizzo

Kathleen Agnes (Neville) Rizzo Obituary
Kathleen Agnes

(Neville) Rizzo

Aug. 19, 1947 - May 18, 2019

Kathleen Agnes (Neville) Rizzo, 71, passed on May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, CA. Born, August 19,1947 in Honolulu, HI as the middle

sibling to her surviving siblings Gerry and Rick. She would spend her days with her siblings and lifelong friend DeeDee,

enjoying island life. She was

adventurous, fearless and an avid traveler, who made some of her early best friends while

living in Italy (Patrizia and Nicole) and her travels brought her back to the States where she met her husband, Joe, and raised her children Joey and Nicole in Stockton. Her final days were spent with her best friends (Elsa, Gayle and Bobbi) whom she treasured dearly as sisters and could not have

survived as long without. She was funny and sarcastic and

always lighting up a room with her laughter and wit. Her

accomplishments would fill this entire newspaper, but she will be remembered as a selfless, positive and loving woman and her legacy of kindness will live on through her friends and

family and 2 grandchildren Joey and Matthew. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 1 pm at Mayfair

Christian Church, 5 W. Swain Rd., Stockton, CA for anyone that would like to come

remember, laugh, and share her wonderful spirit. Those who wish to send flowers, she loved yellow roses and Hawaiian leis. For any donations or questions, please contact her daughter Nicole at Nicole.t.rizzo@gmail.com
Published in The Record on May 21, 2019
