Kathleen Jade Rouppet
May 30, 1992 - June 9, 2019
Born in Stockton, CA and passed in Sacramento, CA. Our beloved Kathleen was suddenly taken away from this earth unexpectedly. Kathy was a very special young lady, one of a kind who touched the lives of so many people she came across.
Small in stature but such a big personality, hilarious, full of life and
energy, a happy spirit with a zest for living life to the fullest.
Kathy graduated from Stagg High school where she was a 3 sport athlete and University of Texas at San Antonio where she received her B.A in communications. She was currently living and working in San Jose, employed at the Robert Half Company where she was a rising star. Kathy enjoyed working out, music, art, festivals, sporting events and frequently taking trips.
A humble person at heart who had so many friends and cherished her relationships with each one of them but nothing meant more to her than her family whom she loved so much and we loved her just as much too.
She will be sorely be missed by everyone.
God, please look after our Kathy and take care of her.
She leaves behind her parents, Chris Rouppet and Juanita Iannotti. Siblings, Christopher, Katelyn, Chelsea and Brandi Rouppet, grandparents, Ken and Lorraine Phillips, Pauline Flores and great grandmother, Mary Almenderaz.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 11:00 AM at
University of Pacific Morris Chapel. Reception to follow at the Amblers Banquet Hall.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019