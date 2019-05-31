|
|
Kathleen Renee
Nicolas
April 2, 1970 May 22, 2019
Stockton native Kathleen Renee Nicolas, 49, passed away
peacefully on May 22, 2019. Born on April 2, 1970, she
attended Lincoln High School and San Joaquin Delta College before earning her cosmetology license. She loved the personal connection she developed with each of her clients while
working at Rey-Estrella Salon and Villa 2000.
Known for her loving spirit, her sharp sense of humor, and her innate ability to make anyone feel like a lifelong friend, she
enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, doting on her pets, Polynesian dancing, theater, feeding her penchant for very violent (!) movies, and cooking. Her lumpia was a family favorite every Christmas.
For many of her few years,
Kathy struggled with a variety
of painful chronic health issues, but she refused to let them
define her. She leaned heavily on her faith in God and always chose to radiate joy and grace. Although she grew increasingly frail over the years, she fought to work as long as she could.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Sr. and
is survived by her mother,
Andrea Hillsman (David) of
Sacramento, brother Ben Jr.
(Patricia) of Stockton, brother Chris of San Anselmo, sister
Karen (Robert Valle) of
Thousand Oaks, sister Julie Strehlow (Craig) of Sebastopol, and numerous nieces and
nephews.
A Rosary will be held
Thursday, June 6 at 6pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton. A Memorial Mass will begin 10am Friday, June 7 at
Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton.
Inurnment to follow at
San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2019