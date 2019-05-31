Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
(209) 472-0335
For more information about
Kathleen Nicolas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
6715 Leesburg Place
Stockton, CA
View Map

Kathleen Renee Nicolas


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Renee Nicolas Obituary
Kathleen Renee

Nicolas

April 2, 1970 May 22, 2019

Stockton native Kathleen Renee Nicolas, 49, passed away

peacefully on May 22, 2019. Born on April 2, 1970, she

attended Lincoln High School and San Joaquin Delta College before earning her cosmetology license. She loved the personal connection she developed with each of her clients while

working at Rey-Estrella Salon and Villa 2000.

Known for her loving spirit, her sharp sense of humor, and her innate ability to make anyone feel like a lifelong friend, she

enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, doting on her pets, Polynesian dancing, theater, feeding her penchant for very violent (!) movies, and cooking. Her lumpia was a family favorite every Christmas.

For many of her few years,

Kathy struggled with a variety

of painful chronic health issues, but she refused to let them

define her. She leaned heavily on her faith in God and always chose to radiate joy and grace. Although she grew increasingly frail over the years, she fought to work as long as she could.

Kathy is preceded in death by her father Benjamin Sr. and

is survived by her mother,

Andrea Hillsman (David) of

Sacramento, brother Ben Jr.

(Patricia) of Stockton, brother Chris of San Anselmo, sister

Karen (Robert Valle) of

Thousand Oaks, sister Julie Strehlow (Craig) of Sebastopol, and numerous nieces and

nephews.

A Rosary will be held

Thursday, June 6 at 6pm at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Drive, Stockton. A Memorial Mass will begin 10am Friday, June 7 at

Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton.

Inurnment to follow at

San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now