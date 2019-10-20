|
Kathleen "Kay" Sweet April 30, 1925 - October 14, 2019 Kathleen "Kay" Sweet was born on April 30, 1925 in Jerome, Arizona to Carl and Marjorie (McLean) Powell. Kay passed away peacefully in Stockton, California on October 14, 2019 at the age of 94 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Van Sweet, who died in 2015, also at the age of 94. Kay spoke about being raised in the Depression and moving around constantly as her father found work in California, Oregon and Arizona. She went to 12 different elementary schools. The Powell family eventually settled in Altadena, where Kay went to Eliot Jr. High School and graduated from high school in 1944, then held at Pasadena Jr. College. The family home in Altadena was a social center for Kay and her many high school friends, who often had Friday night outings to see the Glenn Miller orchestra and other big bands. During World War II, Kay's father was ultimately transferred to Stockton. She attended College of the Pacific and was active in Alpha Theta Tau sorority (now Kappa Alpha Theta). Kay met her future husband, Van who moved from Texas to coach the Stockton College and Pacific basketball teams, when she worked at the Pacific Athletic Department. They were married on Christmas Day in 1946. After having her two daughters, Nancy and Christy, Kay returned to Pacific to earn her teaching credential. Kay was extremely proud of her 30-year tenure as an elementary school teacher in Lodi and then Lincoln Unified School District in Stockton. She has been described as an "icon in regional education". Her many students recall her with much affection and admiration, stating that she "set them up for success". Kay treated them all with individual care and opened her home to her classes, hosting end of year parties. She also trained 25 student teachers. Many of the students and teachers kept in touch over the years. Kay loved to travel, especially to England and to the eastern United States. She worked as an intern in Congress and guided her granddaughter, Molly Hooper, into a career as a reporter in Washington, DC. Kay loved visiting the hearings and talking with the politicians and her favorite "on air (broadcast) personalities". She believed in "lifetime learning". Other than politics, Kay's most intense passion may have been tennis. She shuttled her granddaughters to practices and tournaments, travelled to professional tournaments in southern California and London, followed her favorite player Roger Federer and became the U.O.P. women tennis team's "grandmother" in the 1990's and early 2000's. Most importantly, Kay valued her many friends. She spent every morning at the Marina Tennis Club in good conversation, playing cards and captaining or assisting with the Marina women's team. She would always be up for a coffee date or a day trip to Carmel with a friend. The most difficult part of the past few years has been losing many of her contemporaries. Kay always said she led a full and active life and "accomplished all that she wanted to do". She remained healthy and active until she was 92 years old and had no regrets. Kay is survived by her daughters, Nancy Sweet and Christy Hooper; son in law, Thomas Hooper and granddaughters, Molly Hooper and Betsy Hooper. The most recent joy of Kay's life was granddaughter Betsy's 1-year-old son, Alexander, who entertained her very much in the last months of her life. Kay specifically requested that there be no memorial service. She believed that she was fulfilled by the personal contact with her many friends during her lifetime. We wish to thank the many kind and caring staff at O'Connor Woods, Meadowood, Oak Creek and Laurel Pointe and Hospice of San Joaquin, who Kay appreciated so much. The family suggests that anyone desiring to make a memorial donation direct it to the O'Connor Woods residence assistance program on Wagner Heights Road, the Hospice of San Joaquin, or to the .
Published in The Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019