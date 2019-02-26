|
|
Kathryn Alyce Wyles
March 9, 1934 - Feb. 13, 2019
Kathryn Alyce Wyles passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 84, having lived an active and full life. She was born to George and Ila Eybs in Stockton, California on March 9, 1934. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1952 and then attended Stockton
College for two years. During the summer, Kathy worked at Tilly Louis Cannery in Stockton. In 1954, Kathy went to work at Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), where she worked in the billing department. While working for PG&E in downtown Stockton, she met her handsome husband, Paul Wyles, who also worked for PG&E. Paul and Kathy were married in 1955 and shared a wonderful life together filled with a lot of love and many lasting memories. After the birth of their first child in 1958, Kathy became a full time homemaker.
Kathy was a Cub Scout den
mother and a Blue Bird leader. She loved to do stitchery and other crafts. Paul and Kathy
traveled across the United States eight times by car,
always learning new things about the places they explored and people they met. Paul and Kathy were married 54 years
until Paul's passing in 2009.
Kathy spent the next nine years enjoying her life with her
children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her
daughters, Nancy Wyles, Lupe Schnelke, and Juanita Contreras, and son Roy Wyles. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Yanderi, Penelope, David,
Isabella, Eric, and Enrique.
Kathy had many interests in life. She loved to make specialty cakes, do all sorts of crafts, spend time with her family and travel. Kathy always enjoyed a glass of wine in the evening. She was also a big hockey fan, going often to the Stockton Thunder and Stockton Heat games where she sat close to the ice and cheered for the home team loudly and proudly! She is preceded in death by her parents George and Ila Eybs, and her brother Chester Eybs.
Kathy requested that no memorial service be held and wished only that her ashes be spread over the Pacific Ocean.
Donations may be made in memory of Kathryn A. Wyles to the Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Feb. 26, 2019