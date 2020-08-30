Kathryn Edna Clark Wary June 16, 1940 -July 5, 2020 Kathryn (Kathy) Clark Wary, age 80, resident of Stockton, California since 1970 passed away at the hospital from a stroke July 5, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Father's Day, June 16, 1940 to Philip Henry Clark and Elizabeth Barber Clark, the eldest of two daughters. The birth of sister Margaret completing the family six years later. She graduated in 1958 from Hampton High School in Hampton, Virginia. Her activities involved numerous clubs, planning dances and making announcements on the school PA system. She was a Brownies troop member led by her mother and later a Girl Scout. Kathy was an Art major at Mary Washington College. Participated in the following activities: Garrick Dramatic Club, Future Teachers of America (Secretary, Chaplain), Student Government Association (Special Events Committee, Chairman And Executive Board), Krabba Highlight (newspaper (Advertising Staff)), Future Voters of America, Member of Art Club, Member of Wesley Foundation (Methodist Student Organization). She left school after her junior year to marry Richard (Dick) Wary, the love of her life, at Aldersgate Methodist Church, August 26, 1961. She gave birth to 3 sons: Daniel Scott, 1964, David Clark, 1966, Douglas Marshall, 1970. In 1970, the family moved from Pasadena to settle in Stockton, CA. Kathy was a very warm, kind and caring person. She was always helping someone. She had a positive outlook on life and always encouraged others to look on the bright side. These qualities led her to volunteer at Dameron Hospital Women's Auxiliary for 11 years. She was very involved with her kids scouting and Little League baseball activities. Kathy, a devout Christian woman with a strong faith in Jesus Christ, was a 50 year member of Lincoln Church, where she served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher and Elder. She was also a proud member of the Catamarans group. She loved animals of all kinds including, dogs Trixie, John Morgan, Barney, and Golden Retrievers Andy and Toby. She adored her cat Missie, and was quite fond of the many hummingbirds that frequented her lush garden filled with flowers. She enjoyed puzzles and reading the Sunday comic strips. She leaves behind her sons Daniel Scott Wary, David Clark Wary, Douglas Marshall Wary, granddaughter Megan, sister Margaret Richmond (John), nephews John and Andrew Richmond, Chester E. Barber Jr. and Scott Fulton, and sister in-law Beverly Fulton. She maintained lifelong friendships with Nancy Sykes, JoAnn Powell, Carolyn Lawrence, Patricia Taylor and Beverly Shelton. Preceded in death by Philip H. Clark, Elizabeth B. Clark, husband Richard M. Wary, aunt Betty Barber and niece Pamela Fulton. Services will be held Saturday Nov. 14th at 10:30 am at Lincoln Church, 900 Douglas Road, Stockton CA. A reception will be held following the service. Donations in Kathy's honor may be to Shiner's Hospitals for Children.



