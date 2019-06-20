Home

Kathryn Eileen Essoyan


Kathryn Eileen Essoyan Obituary
Kathryn Eileen Essoyan
February 8, 1966 - June 9, 2019

Kathy passed away peacefully, embraced by her loved ones. She was born and raised in Los Altos, California, attended St. Nicholas Catholic School, St. Francis High School, and the University of the Pacific. Before graduating, while working at the newly opened Chili's on Pacific Avenue, she met her future husband, Steve Essoyan. They were married in October of 1991. After graduation Kathy worked at the Private Industry Council of San Joaquin County until her first child was born. Thereafter she devoted her life to raising their three children, Eric, Allie and Lulu. Kathy was actively involved in the community, the Church, the children's schools, and many charitable organizations. If there was a need, she filled it. Kathy's kindness and compassion made a friend of everyone she met. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton, CA on Thursday June 20th at 11:00 am. Rosary, Vigil and committal will be private. Donations in Kathy's name can be made to Annunciation School, the St. Mary's High School scholarship fund, the or the .
Published in The Record from June 20 to June 30, 2019
