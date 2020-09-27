Kathryn (Kay) Garrett July 24, 1932 - September 23, 2020 Kathryn (Kay) Garrett passed away on September 23 after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 24th, 1932 in Sheldon, Iowa to Jake and Anna Van Grouw. She was the fifth of eight children. She attended Sheldon High School and worked many years as a dental assistant. She moved to Redlands, CA in 1951 and continued working as a dental assistant. Kay married Noel Garrett in 1976. They relocated to Stockton, CA two years later where Kay worked at the Stockton Record. Kay and Noel enjoyed traveling. Family was very important. She was a member of The Bridge Church in Stockton. She resided at Plymouth Square for many years and had many friends and enjoyed playing dominos with these friends. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Noel, her parents, three brothers and a sister. She is survived by brother Steve (Peg) Van Grouw of Holland, MI, sister Anna Mae Barrett (John) of Santa Clarita, CA, brother Larry Van Grouw (Judy) of Stockton, CA, sister-in-law Helen Van Grouw of Redlands, CA, sister-in-law Sue Garrett of Seattle, WA, stepdaughter Connie Smith of Stockdale, TX and stepson Doug Garrett of Phoenix, AZ. She was "Aunt Kay" to numerous nieces and nephews, and was also loved by many cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bridge Church youth program or to San Joaquin Chapter of Hospice. Interment will be held at a later date at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California The Bridge Church, 703 E. Swain Rd, Stockton, CA 95207, Note: Youth Ministry/Kay Garrett ; Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.