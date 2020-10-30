Kathryn Yukie Komure
September 13, 1922 –
October 6, 2020
Kathryn Yukie Komure passed away at age 98, after suffering a heart attack. Kathryn was born in Lathrop, California and was the second child of Tomitaro and Koyumi Tanaka. She spent most of her life in French Camp on her parents' farm. In 1942, Kathryn and her family were forced to move to a U.S. incarceration camp at Gila River, Arizona. Kathryn was able to leave the camp to attend St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Lewistown, Montana, the only nursing school in the country that accepted Japanese Americans at that time. Kathryn served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps from 1945-46, working with paraplegic and amputee military patients. She returned to French Camp after completing her service and worked at San Joaquin County Hospital for 25 years, taking time to obtain her B.S. degree in nursing from UC San Francisco in 1970. Following her retirement, she had a successful career as a real estate agent and broker for several more years. Kathryn was an active member of Calvary Church and the French Camp JACL. She loved her pets, gardening, and being with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George whom she was married to for 52 years, and siblings James Tanaka and Misako Sumida. She is survived by her children Jeanne Sabankaya (Semih), Donna Komure-Toyama (Titus), and Dean Komure (Liane), her 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Fusae Tanaka and Jane Matsuoka, and many nieces and nephews.
A small, private service to celebrate her life will be held on November 14, 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church. The service will be live-streamed and recorded. If you would like to submit a video sharing your memories of Kathryn, please email it to info@cpcstockton.org. Donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to Calvary Church (2343 Country Club Blvd.) or a charity of your choice
.