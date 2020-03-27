|
|
Kathy "Kathleen" Pappas Lievsay Dec. 16, 1950 - Mar. 19, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. She was rasied in Stockton, CA where she was a Legal Secretary for over 15 years. Kathy loved to sing and was so very proud of her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Lonnie Lievsay; stepfather Dayle Baliey; and only child, Anthony X. Pappas; grandchildren Cameron Pappas and Nicholas Pappas; 2 step-sons; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Rustine Daniels; and brother Gary Wilder. Services will be private due to all public health concerns. Celebration of life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to that Kathy would be proud of.
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2020