Katy Patterson
Katy Patterson 1948 - 2020 Rayeleene K. Patterson known to everyone as "Katy", passed away on June 4, 2020. Katy is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Bob and her daughter Samantha, she leaves behind two grandchildren Larry Westenhaver Jr. and Sydney Freeman. Katy worked thirty years for the Del Monte corporation as a forklift operator. She retired when Del Monte moved to Modesto. Katy never wanted for herself. Her family and pets were always first in her life. She was a very special lady. She was loved by all that knew her and will be missed by everyone. A viewing will be held at the Cherokee Funeral Home on Industrial Way in Lodi, Ca on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm. Gravesite services for "family members only" will be at Cherokee Cemetery on June the 11, 2020 at 12pm. There will be a Luncheon in Katy's honor at 1pm on June 11, 2020 at Heritage Dining 4343 N. Ashley Ln. Stockton, CA.


Published in The Record on Jun. 9, 2020.
1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
