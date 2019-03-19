|
|
Kay Fujii
1927 - 2019
Kay Fujii passed away on
Thursday, March 7, 2019, at age 91, at Dameron Hospital with her family surrounding her.
She was born on October 6, 1927 and attended school in French Camp, CA. When WWII erupted, her family was sent to Gila River, AZ. and returned to French Camp after the war.
She met Ben Fujii at a dance and they eventually married. Kay retired from Tillie Lewis
Cannery after 20 years.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her son, Glen; her brother, Mike; and her sister, Rosie; and her parents, Usaburo and Tama Nojiri.
Surviving Kay is her daughter and husband, Karen and Jim North, grandson and his wife, Alex and Tricia-Yee North; daughter-in-law Vicki Fujii, granddaughters Kristen Fujii-Harbin and Erin Fujii.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Stockton Buddhist Church.
Published in The Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019