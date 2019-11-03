Home

Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
Kelly L. Abourezk Obituary
Kelly L. Abourezk Jan. 16, 1961 - Oct. 27, 2019 Kelly Lynn Abourezk, age 58, passed away in Stockton with her husband by her side. Kelly attended local schools. She attended MCI College where she got her Medical Assistant Degree. She was a homemaker for the last 15 years. Kelly loved going to country concerts and casinos. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Michael Abourezk; mother, Mary Ellen Barkley; brother, Don (Ruth) Barkley and 10 nieces and nephews. Her father, Doyle Barkley, preceded her in death. Services will be held at Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation from 10:30 AM -12:00 PM. Funeral service 12:00 PM with interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
