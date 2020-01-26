|
Kelly L. Chacon Aug. 17, 1958 - Jan. 16, 2020 Kelly was born and raised in Stockton, California to Floyd Hauser and Edith Thomas on August 17, 1958. She was the oldest of three children, siblings Mitchell and Laura Hauser. Kelly attended Stockton Junior High, Franklin High School and San Joaquin County Delta College where she studied nursing. She is survived by her three children, Jhara Jimenez, Jamie Rodriguez and Robert Longley. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Carlos, Alexandria, Jordan, Chloe and Olivia. Along with her two sons-in-laws and daughter-in-law, Jose, Carlos and Julie. Kelly lived at home with her beloved chihuahua, Chico, and enjoyed watching old movies such as "I Love Lucy." A morning for her would be, fresh coffee and a non-filtered cigarette. She cared for many people over her life working as an In-Home Health Care Provider. Some of her greatest joys in life included putting on oldies, dancing with her kids, gardening, taking long drives with no destination and being able to watch her grandchildren grow. Kelly was a life time member of Narcotics Anonymous (NA),where she continued to sincerely work the 12 steps. Recovery is a journey not a destination and for Kelly what a journey it was. Kelly passed away at 61 years young on January 16, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020