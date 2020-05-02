|
|
Ken L. Harlan Oct. 31, 1938 - April 20, 2020 Ken L. Harlan, 81, entered Heaven's Gate due to complications with COVID-19. He was born in Nebraska. Ken served in the Navy and is recognized as a War Hero. While stationed in Hawaii, he became a state champion in hand ball. Ken was a diver, motorcycle racer, hunter, cowboy, carpenter and great story teller with a heart for the Lord. Ken was blessed with the gift of healing at the age of 45, through faith and prayer, God extended his life after he was given only 24 hours to live. He is survived by his wife; 6 children; 2 brothers (one being his twin); and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loving memories will never die.
Published in The Record on May 2, 2020