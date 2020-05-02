Home

POWERED BY

Ken L. Harlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken L. Harlan Obituary
Ken L. Harlan Oct. 31, 1938 - April 20, 2020 Ken L. Harlan, 81, entered Heaven's Gate due to complications with COVID-19. He was born in Nebraska. Ken served in the Navy and is recognized as a War Hero. While stationed in Hawaii, he became a state champion in hand ball. Ken was a diver, motorcycle racer, hunter, cowboy, carpenter and great story teller with a heart for the Lord. Ken was blessed with the gift of healing at the age of 45, through faith and prayer, God extended his life after he was given only 24 hours to live. He is survived by his wife; 6 children; 2 brothers (one being his twin); and many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Loving memories will never die.
logo

Published in The Record on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -