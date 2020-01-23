Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map

Kenneth Charles Tate Jr.


1955 - 2020
Kenneth Charles Tate Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Charles Tate Jr. July 11, 1955 - Jan. 15, 2020 Kenneth Charles Tate Jr. known as "Casey" was an honest, hardworking and honorable man. He led by example, loved his family and was a pillar of the community. On January 15, 2020 at the age of 64 years old he unexpectedly passed away in his home in Stockton, CA. Born on July 11, 1955 to Kenneth Charles Tate Sr. and Loretta Jean Tate in Lodi, California he was the oldest of four siblings. Casey married the love of his life Nanhee Tate on September 10, 1977. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and Military Police. After his discharge he was a successful business owner and generous mentor to many. He enjoyed helping people achieve their potential. He is survived by his wife, Nanhee; brother John; sister, Kendra, daughters Christina and Jennifer and his 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ken; mother, Loretta; and brother, Rodney. Casey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. A Service will be held in his honor on January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lodi Funeral Home located at 725 S Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA and committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial.
Published in The Record on Jan. 23, 2020
