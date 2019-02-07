|
|
Kenneth John Keuning
July 18, 1936 - January 29, 2019
Much loved father, brother, uncle and friend, Kenneth John Keuning was tragically taken from us on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Ken was born in Hull, Iowa on July 18, 1936 to parents Reverend John and Nina Keuning. Ken attended and graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa and received his master's degree in music from California State University at Sacramento, California. Ken was a talented musician and composer and will be greatly missed. He was an elementary and middle school teacher in Stockton, California for many years. He was dissatisfied with the music that was available for these students so he composed and published many pieces which have been used in schools all over the United States. After retiring he and his late wife Eleanor moved to Mariposa where he became a very important part of the music community. He played keyboard, viola, trombone and violin in several groups including The Mariposa Symphony. He was also very active in the music program in the Mariposa Lutheran Church. Kenneth is survived by sons Kevin and Stephen, sisters Audrey Mondeel and Treva De Jong, and close companion Linda Ward along with many loving nieces nephews and cousins. Services will be held in the Mariposa Lutheran Church on February 9 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Mariposa Symphony.
Published in The Record on Feb. 7, 2019