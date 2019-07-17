|
|
Kenneth M. Gaines April 23, 1940 - July 11, 2019 Kenneth Marion Gaines, passed away on July 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Stockton, Ca. Kenneth was born on April 23, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ca to Verlon and Mildred Gaines. Kenneth grew up in the Oildale / Bakersfield area until he graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1958. Growing up in the 1950's, Kenneth developed his love for cars and hot rods. Kenneth and his father were regulars at the Famoso Raceway where they raced their 1932 Ford coupe, and set several track records for their class from 1956-1960. Kenneth attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Before finding his career he worked as an EMT, and also at Vandenberg Air Force Base working on the Atlas and Titan missile systems. Kenneth attended the University of Pacific's School of Pharmacy in Stockton, Ca and graduated with his Pharmacy degree in 1973. He enjoyed a 46 year career as a Pharmacy manager. After marrying the love of his life, Leila Gaines, in 1973, they moved to Linden, Ca, in 1976, where they built a home and small ranch. Kenneth loved the lifestyle of working on the ranch and taking care of his animals. The ranch in Linden was his residence for 43 years, until his death. Kenneth was a loving Father and Grandfather to his family, he enjoyed attending sporting events and family gatherings. Anyone that knew him understood he had a passion for cars, motorcycles and anything related. He happily spent any free time fine tuning them. Kenneth was a member of the Lodi Motorcycle Club where he was also an officer and a volunteer. He enthusiastically supported his sons racing at the Lodi Cycle Bowl for about 10 years in the early 1990s. Kenneth is survived by his children: Thomas (Bridget) Gaines of Linden, Allison (Jeremy) Hughes of Clovis, and twins Joanne (Greg) Gonsalves of Stockton, Jeffrey (Jackie) Gaines of Ripon. Kenneth had 9 grandchildren: Brooke and Brianna Magnan, Michael Gaines, Garrett and Hailey Hughes, Ryan and Dominic Gonsalves, and Nathan and Matthew Gaines. Kenneth was preceded in death by wife, Leila Gaines, brother Don Gaines, and his parents, Verlon and Mildred Gaines. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday, July 21 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr. in Stockton. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10:00 am at the Linden Baptist Church located at 17580 E. HWY 26 in Linden. Burial to follow at the Linden Cemetery.
Published in The Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019