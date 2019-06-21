Home

POWERED BY

Kenneth Malcolm Brown Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Malcolm Brown Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Malcolm Brown Sr.

August 7, 1962 - June 8, 2018

Kenneth Malcolm Brown Sr. (KB) 56, died unexpectedly June 8th. Born Aug 7, 1962,

Washington D.C. son of Theresa Brown Royal and John Bryant (deceased). KB leaves behind his mother, his wife, Georgette (Tolbert) Brown of 38 years, daughter, Joycelynn (Brown) Hollis, Step Father Ernest

Royal, Grandchildren Elijah, Elizaneek, Kennie Marie, Georgiana, and a host of friends. Services Saturday, June 22, 10 am, First Baptist Church 3535 N. El Dorado St, Stockton.
Published in The Record on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.