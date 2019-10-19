|
Kenneth Paul Stoub Jan. 18, 1943 - Oct. 5, 2019 On October 5, 2019 Kenneth Paul Stoub passed away after suffering a heart attack. Kind, passionate and generous with knowledge gained from a life dedicated to science, music and God, Ken was a natural leader and teacher who touched many lives. He was 76. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Markham Stoub. Although it took them a while to find each other, a day never passed that he did not declare his love for her and she for him. Ken is also survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Darren Stoub; stepchildren, Claire, Allie, and Camron Rezania; eight grandchildren; siblings Everett Stoub, Paul Stoub, Mary Kuilema and Julie Tinklenberg. Ken was born on January 18, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Paul and Anne Stoub. He graduated from Calvin College in chemistry, a degree that led him to a distinguished career as an Analytical Chemist, Laboratory Director and Specialized Management and International Standards Certification Consultant. Ken's work allowed him to travel the world. Wherever he went, he developed lasting relationships and became friends with many of his clients and colleagues. And he never missed the opportunity to try to take an old friend out to dinner on a business trip. An avid connoisseur of wine, Ken led wine tastings well before Chardonnay became a popular after work drink. He loved living in Stockton and enjoying the local wines and people. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ken's life on Saturday, November 2nd at 1PM at Lincoln Presbyterian Church in Stockton, California with a reception to follow.
Published in The Record on Oct. 19, 2019