Kenneth Ruiz

Kenneth Ruiz Obituary
Kenneth Ruiz 1956 - 2020 Kenny was born in San Jose, California on July 26, 1956 to Sam and Louise Ruiz. He was raised in Linden, California helping his family farm cherries and walnuts. He graduated Linden High, majoring in baseball, football and track. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosann Marino. He worked with his hands, remodeling homes for roughly 30 years. There wasn't much he couldn't build, fix or create. How best to describe Kenny? A true redhead! He was fearless, passionate, clever, not to mention hilarious and gregarious. It was always an adventure with him, so full of life. He loved trips to the coast, once climbing out of Monterey Bay in full scuba gear, a crab on the left shoulder and a starfish on the right. It all started with the annual beach trips with his 6 siblings and 18 cousins under one roof. Give him a fishing pole, and he'd find the nearest lake. In Tahoe, it was a challenge to name a favorite - poker, 21, downhill skiing or steak and oysters at the Sage. Although, his favorite meal may have been pepperoni pizza and chocolate chip ice cream. He loved spending time with his grandkids. Whether making wishes in the fountain or playing cards and eating pizza, this loving papa adored his four grandchildren. Keeping his memory alive, his wife, Rosann; daughter, Jennifer (David) Sanguinetti; grandchildren, Avery, Madison, Jake, and Holden; brothers, Sam, Chris, David (Devina), Michael and Matthew; nephews, David, Jack, Johnathon and Bradley. Funeral Services are Wednesday, January 15th at 11 AM at DeYoung Memorial, 601 N. California St., Stockton, with reception at the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club. He will be laid to rest at the Linden Cemetery. Donations in Kenny's memory can be made to the
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020
