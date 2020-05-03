|
Kenneth W. Bansmer Mar. 22, 1921 - Apr. 27, 2020 Ken Bansmer died peacefully at the age of 99, after a long, healthy life. Ken grew up in Lodi, and lived his adult life in Stockton. He was one of the initial owners in Lincoln Village, living for over 50 years on Rutledge Way, where he and his beloved wife Dottie raised their three children. His proudest moments were his years as a pilot in World War II, leaving memories that remained important to him all of his life. His career was as claims representative for Farmer's Insurance, mainly handling malpractice claims. He was always very organized, managing every detail with great care, to the penny! He will be remembered for his old-fashioned values of courtesy, responsibility, and frugality. For many years he was an avid golfer, enjoying Elkhorn. He was a charter member of Lincoln Presbyterian Church. When Dottie became ill, he was her devoted caretaker for years, allowing her to remain in their home. After her death he moved to O'Connor Woods. There, with his dear friend Anne, he met many new friends and enjoyed wine nights and other social events. He is survived by his son Bob Bansmer and wife Phyllis; his loving companion of 17 years, Anne Allen; grandchildren, Eric Bansmer (Erica), Rachelle Emery, Lindsay Murad (Josh), Adam Bansmer (Katie), Bill Mumbert, and Michael Mumbert (Christine); and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Dottie Bansmer; daughter, Cheryl Douglas; son, Richard Bansmer; sisters, and brother. The family will honor him at a later time.
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020