|
|
Kenneth W. Lewis
Jan. 4, 1949 - Feb. 14, 2019
Kenneth (Ken) Lewis of Orange, California, passed away on
February 14, at 70 years of age.
After a valiant battle with renal disease, Ken passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Ken was born January 4, 1949, to John and Ruth Lewis in Covington, Tennessee. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane Lewis of Orange, CA; daughter Leslie Lewis of
Orange, CA; son Jason Lewis (and wife) of Irvine, CA, as well as three grandsons; and father John W. Lewis of Manteca, CA.
Ken worked as a grocery clerk for Albertsons and Smart Foods (Stockton, CA) for over 30 years.
Once retired, Ken worked as a merchandiser for Bimbo Bakeries and as a golf cart maintenance worker at Mickie Grove Golf Links.
Ken was a lifetime fan of the LA Dodgers and LA Rams, and
watched the Rams appear in theSuper Bowl in 2019. Ken
enjoyed traveling with his wife Diane, spending time with his
grandsons and watching sports.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to:
St. Joseph Health System
Hospice, 200 W. Center Street Promenade, Suite 2008
Anaheim, CA 92805
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2019