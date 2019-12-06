|
|
Kenneth Wayne Watkins May 6, 1932 - Nov. 26, 2019 Kenneth "Ken" Watkins was born on May 6, 1932 in Miami, Oklahoma to Alva and Pauline Watkins. Ken passed away on November 26, 2019 in Stockton, CA. Ken worked for many years and retired from San Joaquin County Fiberboard. Ken also proudly served in the United States Army. He loved to fish, hunt, watch sports, but his greatest joy was attending his grand-children's sporting events and spending time with them. Ken was a loving husband, son, brother, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend to many. Ken had 8 siblings, Lloyd, Alva, Ronald, Sammy, Mary Eloise, Dwight, Bobby and Mona. Ken was married to the love of his life, Nellie Watkins, for 37 years when she passed away in 2013. Ken is survived by his stepson, John Freeman, Sr. (Stella); 5 grandchildren, Robert Freeman, John Freeman, Jr., Larry Freeman, Jr., Diane Mendoza and Toni Galano and numerous great-grand-children and great-great-grandchildren. Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11AM at Frisbie- Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 N. California St., Stockton followed by committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 6, 2019