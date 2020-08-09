Kenneth William Clays March 6, 1931 - July 8, 2020 Kenneth William Clays, also known to his friends as Cy, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his three children after a short illness on July 8, 2020. Cy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 6, 1931 to Glenn Clays and Dora Brydson Clays. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Geraldine Marie, his brother Russell Edward, his parents, his wife of 59 years, Willa, and his son Kenneth, Jr. Cy came to Stockton in 1947 and enlisted in the US Navy on his 17th birthday. The Navy was home for the next four years and he served on the USS Eldorado, touring mostly Asian countries. He was a member of the Korean War Veteran's Association. After discharge he came back to Stockton where he met and married Willa Wade and settled down to raise a family of four children. Cy was a welder fabricator by trade and finished his 45 years of working life as a Plant Maintenace Supervisor at Simplot in Lathrop. He retired in 1995 and enjoyed every moment of retirement. Cy was one of the friendliest people you could meet, always inclusive, bringing people into his group whether it was tennis, dancing, or fishing. Those were his passions. Cy was an ambassador for tennis in the Stockton area. His drop in tennis on Saturday, followed by a potluck, brought more people into the tennis community in Stockton than we can count. He taught tennis classes at Delta College and also gave private lessons to children and adults. Memories of his fishing days in Bodega Bay and the fisherman's festival are shared by many family and friends. His canned salmon and his salmon dip was legendary. He loved to dance and was a regular at Garlic Brothers, Whirlows, Haven Acres, Victory Park and Stone Creek for the music and dancing. He was also known for his bag of candy that he would share with everyone. Shopping trips to Winco always included a trip to the bulk candy isle where he could stock up. Growing up, we regularly listened to Barry White, Fats Domino, and Neil Diamond, Cy's favorite singers. Cy was active and engaged every day whether it was going to Oak Park for tennis, to Boudin's for Mahjong with friends, the UOP River Room for lunch on Wednesday, and the night life throughout the week at his favorite hangouts. Cy was also grandpa to his three grandchildren and he took them to Simplot company picnics, the annual Delicato wine stomp, tennis tournaments, and fishing trips. Cy was a generous man, giving fruit from his fruit trees to everyone. He dried perssimons grown from his tree, a labor intensive process, and shared those with friends too. He baked wine cakes for birthdays and onion bread at the holidays. He was loyal, fun, loving, wise, a teaser, a hard worker, and a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be missed and there will never be another Cy. He just was one of a kind and everyone he touched can attest to that. He leaves behind many friends and family. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia Clays (Morris Artiaga), Lori Denney (Dan Degraffenried), and his son, Glenn Clays, his three grandchildren, Jeffrey Denney (Melanie), Caitlin Artiaga, and Glenn Clays Jr. and his two great granddaughters, Kaydence Denney and Melanie Clays, and numerous neices and nephews. A gathering is on hold because of social distancing requirements and the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life in the summer. As Cy would say: "May the Force be with You, Live Long and Prosper, Namaste"



