Kenneth Wesley
Baker
March 9, 1931 - February 16, 2019
Passed away at age 87 in Lodi, California. Kenny Baker and Shirley Smith were high school sweethearts in 1950 in Lodi,
CA. Kenny left Lodi when he enlisted in the Air Force at outbreak of Korean War. After he served his country he returned to Lodi, met and married
Darlene Williams, having 3 daughters, Darcy, Denise and Deidre. Darlene lost her life to breast cancer in 1990.
Kenny, widower, reunited with Shirley Bowers, also widowed, after 50 years apart. Kenny and Shirley married on Feb. 14th, 2004. Kenny transitioned 2 days after his 15 year anniversary with Shirley Bowers-Baker.
Kenny loved his sports, especially baseball which he played with his daughters until he was 65. His true passion was golf, which he also enjoyed with his daughters, brother Doyle and grandchildren, Brandon Hovland and Makayla Heeney.
Kenny also loved his truck and going on road trips, including across the U.S. and to Canadian borders. Kenny & Shirley enjoyed spending time at Shirley's second home in Lake Tahoe. Kenny loved to attend the celebrity golf tournament and play golf at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Kenny is survived by his wife Shirley Bowers-Baker, his brother, and his children, grandchildren. The family will miss him and hold him in their hearts
forever.
"Good Night Kenny, Wherever You Are!"
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2019