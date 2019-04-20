Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Kevin Reilly

Mar. 14, 1933 Apr. 14, 2019

At 86 years old, living a long and fulfilled life, Kevin who was a husband, father and papa passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his caring and loving family.

Kevin was born in Bishop, CA on March 14, 1933 to Weldon and Evalon Reilly and moved to Stockton at 3 months old. He went to St Mary's High School then enlisted in the Navy in 1950 during the Korean conflict. He became a Yeoman and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2 nd Class. Stationed at Pearl Harbor, he became

a submariner onboard the USS Blenny(324). He was very proud of his service and was honorably discharged in Jan 1954.

He married Brenda Black and they just celebrated their 61st

wedding anniversary.He worked at Payless, GE, and then

managed Canepa's Car Wash. In 1969 Kevin and Brenda

purchased their first car wash and they began to build the family

business over the next 50 years resulting in eight Buggy Bath and Reilly car wash locations in Stockton and Lodi. Kevin had a strong passion for the car wash business. He was president of the Western Car Wash Association and was at the forefront of many new car wash technologies including the "foam generator". In 1999, he was inducted to the car wash Hall of Fame. Kevin opened a company called Fluid Manufacturing which built car

washes, car wash equipment, supplied chemicals and performed car wash maintenance. A branch of his company invented

coin-operated pay showers that are installed in camp grounds, and other facilities. This was implemented primarily due to the

water shortages. His showers are utilized all over the world still to this day. A couple of his passions were sailing Hobie cats and

flying helicopters. It would not be unusual for him to be flying over a friend's home and call them to come outside to see him

hovering over their house. He loved going to his cabin in LaPorte where he spent much of his childhood. He loved off-roading there in his Jeep "Skittles". He had a passion for history especially World War II. He loved people and truly never met a stranger and

always made time for anyone. Surprisingly, even in his eighties he loved and embraced any and all technology and was always looking for the newest and latest gadgets. His family was

paramount and there's no question that he left an indelible mark

on them with his passion for life.

He will be missed dearly by his wife of 61 years, Brenda, his

children - Kelly, Tim (Charlene), Julie, and Kevin Pat (Cathy), his grandchildren - Sara Canada (Matt), Shelly Jersey (Bob), Krystal Reilly, Lindsay Morrissey, Tim Reilly (Kaori), Benny Reilly, Melisa Reilly, Nolan and Brock Slaybaugh, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his sister Colleen Gough and preceded in

death by his siblings - Wendy, Janice, Terry, Errol, and Kathy. The family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin's medical team for their thoughtful and kind care

during this time.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on

Wednesday, April 24 at 11 AM at The Cathedral of the

Annunciation, 400 West Rose St., Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's honor to St. Mary's Dining Hall (345 W. Sonora St.), Hospice of San Joaquin, or your .
