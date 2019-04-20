|
|
Kevin Reilly
Mar. 14, 1933 Apr. 14, 2019
At 86 years old, living a long and fulfilled life, Kevin who was a husband, father and papa passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his caring and loving family.
Kevin was born in Bishop, CA on March 14, 1933 to Weldon and Evalon Reilly and moved to Stockton at 3 months old. He went to St Mary's High School then enlisted in the Navy in 1950 during the Korean conflict. He became a Yeoman and achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2 nd Class. Stationed at Pearl Harbor, he became
a submariner onboard the USS Blenny(324). He was very proud of his service and was honorably discharged in Jan 1954.
He married Brenda Black and they just celebrated their 61st
wedding anniversary.He worked at Payless, GE, and then
managed Canepa's Car Wash. In 1969 Kevin and Brenda
purchased their first car wash and they began to build the family
business over the next 50 years resulting in eight Buggy Bath and Reilly car wash locations in Stockton and Lodi. Kevin had a strong passion for the car wash business. He was president of the Western Car Wash Association and was at the forefront of many new car wash technologies including the "foam generator". In 1999, he was inducted to the car wash Hall of Fame. Kevin opened a company called Fluid Manufacturing which built car
washes, car wash equipment, supplied chemicals and performed car wash maintenance. A branch of his company invented
coin-operated pay showers that are installed in camp grounds, and other facilities. This was implemented primarily due to the
water shortages. His showers are utilized all over the world still to this day. A couple of his passions were sailing Hobie cats and
flying helicopters. It would not be unusual for him to be flying over a friend's home and call them to come outside to see him
hovering over their house. He loved going to his cabin in LaPorte where he spent much of his childhood. He loved off-roading there in his Jeep "Skittles". He had a passion for history especially World War II. He loved people and truly never met a stranger and
always made time for anyone. Surprisingly, even in his eighties he loved and embraced any and all technology and was always looking for the newest and latest gadgets. His family was
paramount and there's no question that he left an indelible mark
on them with his passion for life.
He will be missed dearly by his wife of 61 years, Brenda, his
children - Kelly, Tim (Charlene), Julie, and Kevin Pat (Cathy), his grandchildren - Sara Canada (Matt), Shelly Jersey (Bob), Krystal Reilly, Lindsay Morrissey, Tim Reilly (Kaori), Benny Reilly, Melisa Reilly, Nolan and Brock Slaybaugh, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sister Colleen Gough and preceded in
death by his siblings - Wendy, Janice, Terry, Errol, and Kathy. The family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin's medical team for their thoughtful and kind care
during this time.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on
Wednesday, April 24 at 11 AM at The Cathedral of the
Annunciation, 400 West Rose St., Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's honor to St. Mary's Dining Hall (345 W. Sonora St.), Hospice of San Joaquin, or your .
Published in The Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019