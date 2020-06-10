Kimberlee Ann Silva
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberlee Ann Silva November 24,1957- June 1, 2020 Kimberlee Ann Silva 62, passed in peace on Monday June 1,2020 at UCSF hospital. She was born November 24, 1957 to John and Dorothy Zunino. Kimberlee graduated from A.A Stagg High School. Kimberlee enjoyed cooking and traveling and she loved her family very much. She was involved in numerous organizations and had many amazing friends. Kimberlee was proceeded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Zunino and her brother, John (Brad) Zunino. She is survived by her beloved husband Leland Silva,her daughter Sarah Howser and five grandchildren, Hunter, Maddison, Bailey, Holland and Payslee.Also will be dearly missed by her two stepchildren Jeff Silva and Lisa Salas: and numerous step grand children. Funeral services will be held at Cherokee Memorial, off Hwy 99 and East Harney Lane in Lodi, Ca on Thursday June 11, 2020 with a viewing from 9am to 11am, following a grave site service at 11:30 am. A reception to follow will be held at the Silvas house to celebrate Kim's life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cherokee Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved