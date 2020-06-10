Kimberlee Ann Silva November 24,1957- June 1, 2020 Kimberlee Ann Silva 62, passed in peace on Monday June 1,2020 at UCSF hospital. She was born November 24, 1957 to John and Dorothy Zunino. Kimberlee graduated from A.A Stagg High School. Kimberlee enjoyed cooking and traveling and she loved her family very much. She was involved in numerous organizations and had many amazing friends. Kimberlee was proceeded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Zunino and her brother, John (Brad) Zunino. She is survived by her beloved husband Leland Silva,her daughter Sarah Howser and five grandchildren, Hunter, Maddison, Bailey, Holland and Payslee.Also will be dearly missed by her two stepchildren Jeff Silva and Lisa Salas: and numerous step grand children. Funeral services will be held at Cherokee Memorial, off Hwy 99 and East Harney Lane in Lodi, Ca on Thursday June 11, 2020 with a viewing from 9am to 11am, following a grave site service at 11:30 am. A reception to follow will be held at the Silvas house to celebrate Kim's life.