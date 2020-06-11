Kimberly Anne Kates Oct. 19, 1976 - June 2, 2020 Kimberly Anne Kates was called to Heaven, June 2, 2020. Born October 19, 1976, she was a vibrant, beautiful woman that lit up any room with her smile. She had a loving heart and would help anyone without hesitation. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her contagious laugh was sure to make you smile. She was a loving person throughout. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Audrey & Floyd Bilbrey; father, Stephen Kates; son, Aiden Bilbrey; granddaughter, Emerie Bilbrey; grandmother, Bette Caulkins; brother, Robert Kates; aunts and uncles, Kathy & Jim Davis; Reba & Don Henry; Sharon & Greg Moulton; Michael & Midori Caulkins; Larry & Janet Kates; Nancy Kates; and many cousins. Also, her dog, Diamond and best friends, Charise Rasberry & Kimberly Grant; and boyfriend, Johnny. Kimberly's presence will be greatly missed, but will live on forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Oroville on July 11, 2020, at 1:00pm.