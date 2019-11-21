|
|
Kimberly Greendahl Mar. 22, 1971 - Nov. 13, 2019 Kimberly Greendahl (Abrahamson), 48, of the Stockton/Sacramento area passed away on November 13, 2019 in Sacramento after a long fight with breast cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved dogs, Otto and Zoey. Kimmie was born in Stockton, CA to Rick and Brenda Abrahamson on March 22, 1971. She recently graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of San Bernadino. She married Brian Greendahl on September 5, 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento. Kimmie is preceded in death by her son, Zakary. She is survived by her husband, Brian Greendahl; children, Brian Greendahl, II, Steven Venturino, Nicholas Greendahl and Nathan Venturino; grandchildren, Parker, Paisley, Liam and Paige; brothers, Greg and Scott Abrahamson and parents, Rick and Brenda Abrahamson. Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmaus Community Church (inside the old Lincoln Theater), 561 Lincoln Blvd., Lincoln, CA 95648.
Published in The Record on Nov. 21, 2019