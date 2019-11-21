Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmaus Community Church
561 Lincoln Blvd
Lincoln, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Kimberly Greendahl


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Greendahl Obituary
Kimberly Greendahl Mar. 22, 1971 - Nov. 13, 2019 Kimberly Greendahl (Abrahamson), 48, of the Stockton/Sacramento area passed away on November 13, 2019 in Sacramento after a long fight with breast cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and her beloved dogs, Otto and Zoey. Kimmie was born in Stockton, CA to Rick and Brenda Abrahamson on March 22, 1971. She recently graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of San Bernadino. She married Brian Greendahl on September 5, 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento. Kimmie is preceded in death by her son, Zakary. She is survived by her husband, Brian Greendahl; children, Brian Greendahl, II, Steven Venturino, Nicholas Greendahl and Nathan Venturino; grandchildren, Parker, Paisley, Liam and Paige; brothers, Greg and Scott Abrahamson and parents, Rick and Brenda Abrahamson. Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmaus Community Church (inside the old Lincoln Theater), 561 Lincoln Blvd., Lincoln, CA 95648.
logo

Published in The Record on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -