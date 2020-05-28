|
|
Kristina L. Bosworth May 4 , 1951 - May 20, 2020 Kristina L. Bosworth, passed away May 20, 2020 in Stockton, California from complications of ALS which she battled for eight years. She was the owner and Interior Designer of Delta Office Systems for thirty years. Kristina was also a member of the Stockton Golf & Country Club, a former volunteer of the Children's Home, a member of the Besotes Boat Club and the Antique and Classic Boat Society. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Robert Bosworth; her brother Randy(Orla) Bowman of Cincinnati Ohio; nephews Adam and Jack Bowman and nieces Alanna and Eva Bowman. Kristina is preceded in death by her parents Harold (Jack) and Dorothy Bowman and her beloved son Eric Walker whom she cared for 30 years as he lived with Muscular Dystrophy. Tina graduated from San Jose State in 1974 with a degree in Interior Design. She was also a Certified Interior Designer with the State of California. She worked for Bill & Barbara Highfill at Delta Office Systems starting in 1975 as an Interior Designer and in 1987 she and her husband purchased the company. She loved to play golf with the 18-hole ladies, hike in Yosemite, travel, garden, and go to boat shows; but mostly she loved to be with friends. A private graveside service will be held at Stockton Rural Cemetery. Donations in memory of Kristina may be made to ALS, 5701 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on May 28, 2020