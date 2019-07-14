Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
Kristina Lynn (Danzer) Laiblin

Kristina Lynn (Danzer) Laiblin May 17, 1947 - July 6, 2019 Attended Stagg High School and graduated from the California College of Arts and Crafts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Environmental Design. She shared a lifetime of art and humor with all who knew her. Forever to be remembered and loved by her husband Richard Laiblin, her children Elysia Fong (Robyn) and Joshua Laiblin (Megan), and her grandchildren Camden Fong, Ethan Fong, Asher Fong, and Aiden Laiblin. A celebration of her life will be held at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park (14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240) on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. Donations in Tina's memory may be made to the , the , or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Record on July 14, 2019
