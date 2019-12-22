|
|
Kristopher Aaron Furgison Aug. 24, 1982 - Dec. 2, 2019 Kristopher Aaron Furgison was born in Stockton on August 24, 1982 and passed away unexpectedly in his Stockton home on December 2, 2019. Kristopher is survived by his parents, Gaylene Furgison, Craig (Marion); wife, Kristi Furgison; children, Kendra, Derrick, Dustin Furgison; brothers, Jeff Furgison (Cheryl), Zachary Cooper. Kristopher is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Carol Gillespie; and great grandparents, Edward and Kathleen Gillespie. A Celebration of Life, with reception, will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Deyoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N California Street 95202. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kristopher's life. Online condolences can be made at www.DeyoungMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Record on Dec. 22, 2019