Krystyann Shawnae (Gunner) Welch

Krystyann Shawnae (Gunner) Welch Obituary
Krystyann Shawnae Welch (Gunner) April 1, 1993 - Aug. 23, 2019 Krystyann lost her life in a vehicle accident and earned her angel wings. Krysty was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece, aunt and friend. Krysty is preceded in death by her mother Kim Welch and grandparents Wayne & Tillie Welch. Krysty is survived by her father Jack Welch, sister Katie Welch (niece Serena Naranjo), brother Jack Welch Jr., grandparents Larry & Barb Ballard, her aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. A celebration of life will be held September 7th, 1-5 p.m. at 3284 White Lane Stockton.
Published in The Record on Sept. 5, 2019
