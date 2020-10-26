1/1
La Vonne Marie (Bonnie) Green
La Vonne (Bonnie) Marie Green
La Vonne (Bonnie) Marie Green, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. She was born July 13, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Mary and Frank Terry. She married George (Jerry) Green, October 11, 1953. Bonnie and Jerry lived in San Mateo, CA until 2000 when they moved to Lodi.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made friends everywhere she went and had some lifelong friends from school and work. Bonnie and Jerry loved to travel, and they made many trips all over the world, bringing back treasures from their travels. Their favorite place was their cabin up in Dorrington, CA , which they began building in 1966 and shared quality time on the deck with family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, George Green; her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Joan Green, Carrie and Dean Roberts, Pamela and Chris Bowman; grandchildren, Deano Roberts, Cliff Roberts, Joel Roberts, Whitney Bensing, Max Roberts, Isaac Bowman, Ben Bowman, Wisteria Bowman, Ciera Green; plus ten great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Collins Family Funeral Home at 123 North School Street, Lodi, CA. There will also be a viewing on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5-7.

Published in The Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
