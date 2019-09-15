|
Lady Naomi Graham 1946 - 2019 Our beloved Lady Naomi Graham, age 73, died peacefully in the presence of family on September 10, 2019. She resided in Stockton for 21 years serving faithfully in her role as first lady of True Light Worship Center, along with Bishop Charles Graham Sr., her husband of 51 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, a son, Charles Jr (Charlie Renee) Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Adrienne (Solyn) Laney Stockton, CA; 5 grandchildren, Charles III, Cameron, Chandler, Samantha ,Audrey; 10 siblings, other family members, TWLC church family and friends. Visitation/Memorial Service Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Viewing from 5:30-7pm and evening Service beginning at 7pm at True Light Worship Center, 3423 East Horner Street, Stockton California 95205. Celebration of Life Service, Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10am at Lighthouse of the Valley, 4368 North Sutter Street, Stockton, California 95204.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019