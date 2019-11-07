Home

LaLonnie Wolfe

LaLonnie Wolfe Dec. 2, 1950 - Oct. 14, 2019 LaLonnie Marie (Bauer) Wolfe, 68, of Stockton passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. LaLonnie was born on December 2, 1950 in South Dakota and moved to Lodi, CA in 1953. LaLonnie married Dennis Wolfe in Stockton, CA on August 11, 1984. LaLonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Argo and Ella Bauer and her brother, Gary Bauer. Mrs. Wolfe graduated from California State University, Stanislaus with a degree in Early Childhood Education and worked as a preschool teacher for many years in Stockton. She enjoyed teaching and inspiring young children. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Another joy LaLonnie had in her life was raising and caring for her cats. LaLonnie is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Dennis Wolfe; her sister, Lori (Dudley) Kinlaw of Manteca, CA; her brother, Mark (Suzanne) Bauer of Waterford, CA; her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9th at the Berea Baptist Church, 4957 Quashnick Rd., Stockton, CA at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Record on Nov. 7, 2019
