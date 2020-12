Lani Leberman

Lani Leberman passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Lani loved her husband Charles (Charlie) Leberman, her family, friends and her personal savior Jesus Christ. Lani was a spirit filled believer who had a positive impact on every person she met. She welcomed every opportunity to make a new friend. Lani is survived by her loving husband Charles Leberman of 25 years, her sister Marcy Beckwith, her husband Gary Beckwith, her daughter Kim Geiger, her husband Greg Geiger, Darrel Lawrence, his wife Paula Lawrence, her niece Tammie Murrell, Heather Littleton, her husband Steve Littleton and her grandchildren, Joel Olivas, Claudette Renault, her husband Matt Renault, Emma Lawrence, Claire Lawrence, Robert Felton, Ian Scottorosano, Ava Scottorosano, and great granddaughters Jocelyn Olivas and Bailey Renault. Lani will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00am, Cherokee Memorial 13951 Beckman Road, Lodi. Donations made in memory of Lani can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Ave., Stockton, CA 95207



