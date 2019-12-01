Home

Laren L. Pettis Obituary
Laren L. Pettis Aug. 20, 1938 - Nov. 14, 2019 Lauren L. Pettis, 81, passed away peacefully at home. Born to the late, Lloyd and Vera Pettis in Stockton, CA. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia; sons, Scott (Jackie), Greg (Lisa) and Steve, his "adopted" son, Donald (Francine) Gatz; his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Natalie) and many loving relatives and friends. Lauren graduated from Stockton College and Utah State Univ., where he excelled as an athlete in football and track. Upon graduation he returned to Stockton and began a lifelong career in education. He retired from Stagg H.S. after 38 years, and is remembered as a beloved teacher, football and track coach, school administrator and mentor. He is a member of the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame. A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 8th at 12:30 PM at Stagg H.S., 1621 Brookside Rd., Stockton. Memorial contributions for a Lauren Pettis scholarship may be made to Stagg H.S. Boosters Club sent to Iacopi, Lenz & Co, Attn: Paula Frego, 3031 W. March Ln., Stockton 95219.
Published in The Record on Dec. 1, 2019
