Larry Golden
Sept. 11, 1942 - April 1, 2019
Larry was born to Alvin Charles and Willie Belle Golden (later Willie Belle Miller) on September 11, 1942 in Santa Rosa, Ca. He shared his mother's birthday.
He passed away of natural causes following an illness, at home in Stockton, CA on April 1, 2019 with his loving wife of more than 29 years by his side.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Al Golden and Willie Miller. Step father Delmas
"Babe" Miller, sister Brenda Napier, brothers Eldon Miller and William Golden. His step- son Anthony Stone.
He is survived by his wife Janet Golden. Daughter Lynette Torgler of Tulare, Karen Golden of Stockton, step son Cy Stone of Stockton, step daughter Machelle Couillard of Stockton, a brother Jerry Golden of
Oregon, sons in law Adam Torgler of Tulare and John
Perkins of Stockton, grandchildren Ron, Emily, Christiana and Isabella, great grandchildren
Karen, Deegan and Abel, and the dearest of friends Mike and Josephine Ratekin of Stockton as well as their extended family whom he loved each as if they were his own.
Larry was born in Santa Rosa and he spent his youth in the Central Valley of California.
Following high school, he joined the military. He was a veteran of war. A Master Sergeant serving in the United States Air Force. He proudly served and protected our country for twenty years.
During his time in service, he met and married his first wife Ginny and together they had two daughters. Upon retiring,
he became a nurse. During this period of time, he met and fell in love with his second wife Janet and her three children who he loved as if they were his own.
In his nursing capacity, he also became a peace officer working for the California Youth Authority where he continued to serve and protect, providing care for troubled teens and young adults.
In his later years he enjoyed spending his time with his wife, children and grandchildren,
remodeling old cars and traveling until he was no longer able.
Larry was loving and nurturing. He had a tremendous heart of gold. He was giving and generous. PaPa he was called.
He loved and was loved by many. He shall be missed.
Graveside services are to be held on April 12, 2019 at 2:30pm, Cherokee Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, Ca 95240
Published in The Record on Apr. 11, 2019