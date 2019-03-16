Home

Larry J. Powell

Larry J. Powell Obituary
Larry J. Powell

1950 - 2019

Larry J. Powell passed away March 12, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 69. He was born in Stockton to O'Neva and Mart Powell, and attended local schools, graduating from

Franklin High School. He continued his education at Sacramento State where he received his bachelor's degree. He worked for many years for the CA Youth Authority.

He is survived by his children Elysia "Lisa" Hagy and Aaron Powell; grandsons: Robby,

Michael and Marcus and great-grandson Guy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother

Jim Powell.

A Graveside service will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.
Published in The Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
