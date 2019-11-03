Home

Larry Max Phillips

Larry Max Phillips Obituary
Larry Max Phillips Oct. 26, 1947 - Oct. 22, 2019 The world lost one of the best on October 22, 2019 when Larry Phillips passed away at home in Stockton, CA at the age of 71. Larry was born in Ogden, Utah to Max Phillips and Helen Phillips. Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy Phillips of Stockton, CA; three adult children, Christopher Phillips of Lodi, CA, Sara (Jim) Cowan of Stockton, CA and Erin (Nick) Mraz of Lincoln, CA; nine grandchildren, Kamryn and Ryan Phillips, Michael, Joseph and Anthony Cowan and Luke, Gabriel, Isaac and Augustin Mraz; his sister, Diane Nicole Phillips of Farmington, Utah and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019
