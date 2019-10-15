Home

Larry Pierce

Larry Pierce Obituary
Larry Pierce Nov. 26, 1954 - Oct. 11, 2019 Larry passed away after a long fight with lung cancer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Wilma; daughter, Jennifer; grandsons, Tyler Franks and Silas Dunscomb; sisters, Frances McHaffe, Geneva Durham, Linda Pierce and Brenda Klein; one brother and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Opal and Lenard Pierce. As requested by Larry no services will be held.
Published in The Record on Oct. 15, 2019
