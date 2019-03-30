|
Larry Tener
MSGT US Air Force
(Retired)
Oct. 4, 1947 - Jan. 27, 2019
Larry enlisted into the U.S.
Air Force after graduating from
Lincoln High School, Stockton, CA, in 1965. After serving his country with pride and honor, he retired in 1987 and made
his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
A decorated veteran, Larry did numerous tours during the
Vietnam War, as ground
support on Vietnam air bases and as a munitions specialist with the 16th Special Operations Squadron onboard SPECTRE AC130 gunships
flying numerous missions based out of Ubon, Thailand. Larry was very proud of his service and sacrifices that he and his fellow Ubon Vets made for their country and for their fellow servicemen.
All his life Larry enjoyed playing music, from a high school band "The Blazers" to bands overseas and stateside, in Blues groups and studio work. Larry made friends easily and had many around the world. He loved his family immensely and was very proud of their accomplishments.
His brothers will miss his colorful conversations about life, politics, cars and hot rods, and his uncanny knowledge of football.
The oldest of four brothers,
Larry was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother Patrick Tener. He is survived by his brothers Jon (Donna) Tener and Jim (Tricia) Tener, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many wonderful cousins.
Larry will be laid to rest in his
family plot in Peoples' Cemetery, San Andreas, CA on a hillside overlooking the historic Gold Rush town. A graveside Honor Guard ceremony is planned for April 06 at 10:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life at Wine and Roses, Lodi, CA at 1:00 pm for family and friends. ------- Kicks on Route 66 ---------
Published in The Record on Mar. 30, 2019